5 Meetups You Should Join Today: Part 4 of Continued Development for Software Developers

Boost Productivity via the CenturyLink Cloud API, ChatOps, and Hubot

One of the biggest advantages of working on a team with a DevOps culture is the ability to quickly r...
How Technology is Changing Game-day

For the modern fan, there's more to sports than just following a game. In fact, investing time, ener...
How to Deploy Drupal with Docker Containers

Reading Time: about 5 minutesDrupal is a powerful, popular content management system and web appli...
Deploying NEM Securely

NEM is a peer-to-peer cryptocurrency based on a next-generation blockchain algorithm. It was launche...
Why LXD Makes So Much Sense

Reading Time: about 8 minutes.Virtualization covers a range of related topics, all having to do wi...
How Data Exhaust Affects User Behavior

On any given network in the Internet of Things (IoT), thousands of devices produce data that is logg...
Moving from Cloud Development to Deploy on Premises

Reading Time: about 8 minutes
Node.js Authentication with AppFog and MongoDB

Reading Time: about 15 minutes.In this tutorial, we will use CenturyLink AppFog to build and deploy...
A Day in the Life - Steven Landow, an Emerging Developer

Our "Day in the Life" series gives you a glimpse into the everyday lives of team members a...
Deploying SAML SSO on Linux for User Authentication

Reading Time: about 8 minutes.
Security Doesn't Have to be Scary

October is National Cyber Security Awareness month (NCSAM), the time when businesses often audit the...
Manage and Scale Three-Tier Applications with Bare Metal

The cloud revolution has ushered in some amazing advancements in the IT world, but with advancements...
CloudTalk: Security in the Cloud

Platform Security Project and Program Manager Eric Raisters took some time to join Jonathan Townsend...
Streamline Your Application Development with CloudSoft

If you're a developer looking to streamline the process of launching your applications in the cloud,...

